Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week: Parkston vs. Canistota/Freeman

PARKSTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week for the South Dakota High School Football semifinals featured second-seeded Parkston hosting 11-seed Canistota/Freeman.

Parkston went 6-2 during the regular season to earn to earn the second-seed in the 9AA playoffs. The Trojans picked up a 20-15 win over Bon Homme in the opening round. Then last week they avenged a regular season loss to Garretson, with a 34-7 victory in the quarterfinals.

Canistota/Freeman has won three straight 9A State Championships and is a win away from playing for a 4th consecutive state title overall. The Pride went 4-4 during the regular season, but only one of those losses came by more than 9 points. Canistota/Freeman has won a pair of road playoff games as they beat Florence/Henry 22-20 in the opening round, and then shutout 3-seed Ipswich in the quarterfinals, 14-0.