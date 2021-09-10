Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week: Howard vs. Chester Area

HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week featured 9A No. 2 Howard taking on 9AA No.4 Chester Area.

Howard has started the year with three dominating wins. The Tigers rolled past Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 55-0 in their season opener. They then followed that up with a 49-0 victory over Colman-Egan. Last week, the Tigers hosted three-time defending 9A State Champion Canistota/Freeman, who had knocked off Howard in last year’s state semifinals. The Tigers avenged that loss with a 59-28 victory.

Chester Area is also 3-0, and like Howard, has won convincingly in each win. The Flyers started the year with a 51-0 victory over Arlington/Lake Preston. Then they hosted Bon Homme on August 27th, and dominated again, winning 43-0. After having their game with Viborg-Hurley postponed a day, the Flyers again impressed, winning 38-0. Their 3-0 start helped them make their S.D. Prep Media Football debut this week at Number 4.

