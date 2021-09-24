Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week: Gayville-Volin vs. Avon

GAYVILLE, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week featured 9B Number 1 Gayville-Volin taking on 9B Number 3 Avon.

It was a back and forth contest as Avon jumped out to a 14-12 lead, but that didn’t last long as Gayville-Volin’s Andrew Gustad takes it 49 yards as the half ends. Pirates up 18-14 at halftime.

The second half would stay close, but it was Avon grabbing the lead 36-32 with just 1:45 to play in the game.

However, the Raiders didn’t go quietly as they marched down the field and threatened to steal a win.

However, an Avon interception would be the dagger as the Pirates earned the upset win over #1 Gayville-Volin.

