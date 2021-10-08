Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week: Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Florence/Henry

ELKTON, S.D. (KELO) — It as a matchup of 9AA squads in Elkton Friday night as the Elkton-Lake Benton welcomed Number 5 Florence/Henry to town in the Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week.

Elkton-Lake Benton entered Friday’s matchup having lost two straight. they fell to Castlewood 33-14 on September 24th, and then dropped a hard fought battle to Hamlin last week, 16-14. The Elks have picked up wins over Arlington/Lake Preston and Deubrook Area this year. They entered Friday with 2-4 record overall.

Florence/Henry came into this week coming off its first loss. The Falcons fell to Warner last Friday, 25-14. Before that, they had won their first six games of the season, with their closest game being a ten-point victory over Hamlin on August 27th.