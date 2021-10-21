Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week: Dell Rapids St. Mary vs. Corsica-Stickney

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — The Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week for October 20th was a Class 9B playoff matchup featuring Dell Rapids St. Mary and Corsica-Stickney.

Dell Rapids St. Mary earned the 5-seed in the 9B playoffs after going 4-3 in the regular season. The Cardinals three losses came against a trio of playoff opponents in Gayville-Volin, Avon and De Smet. Dell Rapids St. Mary scored 28.6 points per game during the regular season, while the Cardinals defense held its opponents to less than 20 points per game.

Corsica-Stickney earned the 12-seed in the 9B playoffs after going 2-6 during the regular season. The Jaguars picked up wins over Colome and Centerville, while all six of their losses came against other playoff qualifiers. Corsica-Stickney averaged 22.3 points per game on offense, while the defense gave up nearly 37 points per game.