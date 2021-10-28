Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week: De Smet vs. Warner

SportsZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DE SMET, S.D. (KELO) — The Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week for the quarterfinal round of the South Dakota High School Football playoffs featured a 9A matchup between De Smet and Warner.

De Smet went a perfect 8-0 during the regular season and then opened the 9A playoffs with a 62-12 win over Britton-Hecla.

The Bulldogs offense averaged nearly 47 point per game during the regular season and showed its explosiveness in that playoff win over Britton-Hecla. De Smet’s defense has been just as dominant all season long, giving up just 55 total points including its playoff matchup.

Warner went 5-3 during the regular season. The Monarchs dropped 3 of their first five games, but have won four straight including last week’s 54-0 win over Philip in their playoff opener.

The Monarchs entered Thursday’s game averaging more than 28 points per game on offense, while their defense has held opponents to a little more than 13 points per contest.

For full quarterfinal results from all 7 classes, check out the scoreboard story above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 