Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week: De Smet vs. Warner

DE SMET, S.D. (KELO) — The Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week for the quarterfinal round of the South Dakota High School Football playoffs featured a 9A matchup between De Smet and Warner.

De Smet went a perfect 8-0 during the regular season and then opened the 9A playoffs with a 62-12 win over Britton-Hecla.

The Bulldogs offense averaged nearly 47 point per game during the regular season and showed its explosiveness in that playoff win over Britton-Hecla. De Smet’s defense has been just as dominant all season long, giving up just 55 total points including its playoff matchup.

Warner went 5-3 during the regular season. The Monarchs dropped 3 of their first five games, but have won four straight including last week’s 54-0 win over Philip in their playoff opener.

The Monarchs entered Thursday’s game averaging more than 28 points per game on offense, while their defense has held opponents to a little more than 13 points per contest.

