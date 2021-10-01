Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week: Chester Area vs. Hanson

CHESTER, S.D. (KELO) — The Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week for October 1st featured a top-five matchup in Class 9AA. Number 1 Hanson visited fourth-ranked Chester Area.

Hanson entered Friday with a perfect 5-0 record. The Beavers have collected wins over Parkston, Garretson, Irene-Wakonda, Viborg-Hurley and Deubrook Area. Hanson won its first two games by a combined 18 points. In the three games since, they’ve won by 48, 34 and 53 points respectively.

Chester Area stormed back to beat Canistota/Freeman last Friday to jump up to 4th in the latest Prep Media Football poll. Along with the win over the Pride, the Flyers have collected victories over Arlington/Lake Preston, Bon Homme and Viborg-Hurley. Their lone loss comes to 9A No. 2 Howard, a 26-8 setback on September 10th.

