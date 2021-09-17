Viewer’s Choice Game of the Week: Central Lyon/GLR vs. West Lyon

SportsZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Click the video player above to see highlights from the Viewer’s Choice Game of the Week

INWOOD, IA (KELO) — It was a close game, but it was West Lyon earning the 21-14 win over Central Lyon/George Little Rock in the KELOLAND Viewer’s Choice Game of the Week.

West Lyon raced out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, thanks to a Jude Moser and Jaxon Meyer touchdown.

Central Lyon/GLR would answer as Zach Lutmer connected with Andrew Austin for the 5 yard touchdown. The Lions trailed 14-7 at halftime and they could get no closer.

The Wildcats of West Lyon went on to claim the annual Beef Bowl by a 21-14 final.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 