Viewer’s Choice Game of the Week: Central Lyon/GLR vs. West Lyon

INWOOD, IA (KELO) — It was a close game, but it was West Lyon earning the 21-14 win over Central Lyon/George Little Rock in the KELOLAND Viewer’s Choice Game of the Week.

West Lyon raced out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, thanks to a Jude Moser and Jaxon Meyer touchdown.

Central Lyon/GLR would answer as Zach Lutmer connected with Andrew Austin for the 5 yard touchdown. The Lions trailed 14-7 at halftime and they could get no closer.

The Wildcats of West Lyon went on to claim the annual Beef Bowl by a 21-14 final.