CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Castlewood and Hamlin’s matchup earned the Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week honors after receiving 63 percent of the vote in this week’s poll.

The Warriors entered the night 2-0. They began the season with a 40-7 victory over North Central. Then last week knocked off Britton-Hecla 55-20.

Hamlin opened its season with a 66-12 victory over Britton-Hecla, but then fell to Florence/Henry 34-24 last week, as they entered Friday 1-1 overall.