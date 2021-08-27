Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week: Canton vs. Dell Rapids

SportsZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — It was a battle between top-ranked teams Friday night as 11A No. 1 Canton hosted 11A No. 2 Dell Rapids in the Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week.

The Canton C-Hawks would take the lead on their first possesion of the season after Luke Richardson scored from 9-yards out. Later in the first, after converting on a 4th and 4 inside the 10, a few plays later Avery Herting would punch it in making it a 14-0 game.

While the Canton offense was steady, the defense was terrific forcing Dell Rapids quarterback Austin Henry into pressure all night long. The C-Hawks would go onto win by a final of 28-6 over Dell Rapids.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 