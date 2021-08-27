Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week: Canton vs. Dell Rapids

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — It was a battle between top-ranked teams Friday night as 11A No. 1 Canton hosted 11A No. 2 Dell Rapids in the Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week.

The Canton C-Hawks would take the lead on their first possesion of the season after Luke Richardson scored from 9-yards out. Later in the first, after converting on a 4th and 4 inside the 10, a few plays later Avery Herting would punch it in making it a 14-0 game.

While the Canton offense was steady, the defense was terrific forcing Dell Rapids quarterback Austin Henry into pressure all night long. The C-Hawks would go onto win by a final of 28-6 over Dell Rapids.