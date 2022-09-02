CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — The matchup between 11A #3 Canton and Beresford was voted as the Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week after the C-Hawks and Watchdogs’ matchup received 87% of the vote in this week’s poll.

Canton opened its season last Friday with a 27-20 victory over Sioux Falls Christian, while Beresford rolled past last year’s 11A State Runner-Up Milbank, 41-6 at home.

In the second quarter, Beresford trying to get on the board, but Tate Van Otterloo’s pass is intercepted by Derek Tieszen.

That kept the game scoreless.

Beresford would grab the lead in the second quarter with a touchdown, but scoring was tough for both teams.

On the final play of the half, Canton tried to get a hail mary, but Beresford’s VanOtterloo picked up the interception.

The Watchdogs held a 7-0 lead at halftime.

Canton would get a touchdown in the second half, but they were unable to get the point after attempt.

That led Beresford to a 7-6 win over Canton in the Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week.

The Watchdogs are now off to a 2-0 start for the season.