Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week: Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan vs. Sioux Valley

BRIDGEWATER, S.D. (KELO) — It was a top three 11B showdown Friday night as No. 2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan hosted No. 3 Sioux Valley in the Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week.

The Seahawks and Cossacks matchup picked up 36 percent of the Viewers’ Choice votes this week to earn this week’s honors.

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan grabbed the lead in the 1st quarter as Kaden Klumb hit Hunter Bailey for a 33 yard touchdown. That would be the only points scored in the first half.

Sioux Valley answered in the 3rd quarter with a 5 yard touchdown pass and took an 8-7 lead following a successful two-point conversion.

The two would trade touchdowns in the 4th quarter as it was a 16-13 Sioux Valley lead with 3:24 to play.

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan would regain the lead as Klumb connected with Sam Hofer for a 24 yard touchdown with 1:14 to play, to give the Seahawks the 20-16 lead.

Sioux Valley had one last try, but was picked off at the goal line as time expired as Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan earned the 20-16 win.