HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — The first Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week was played on Friday as 9AA’s top-ranked Howard hosted #4 Hanson.

Early in the 1st quarter, Howard would take a 6-0 lead when Taiden Hoyer found Atticus Darnell open for a 20 yard pitch and score. From there the Tigers offense would continue to play well.

At one point, Howard led by a score of 20-0 and seemed to be coasting right along in their season opener against the beavers. But Hanson would make a game out of this.

Jayce Slaba would go up to for Ethan Cheesman for a very nice 14 yard touchdown. The Beavers would get within one possession, but that’s as close as they would get as Howard wins their first game in their new class by a final of 20-12.