Thursday night scoreboard – October 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Brookings 21, Pierre 14
Canton 43, Lennox 28
Chamberlain 29, Custer 26
Dell Rapids 43, Tri-Valley 6
Harrisburg 43, Brandon Valley 14
Madison 40, Sioux Falls Christian 12
Mitchell 21, Huron 20, OT
Rapid City Stevens 49, Rapid City Central 0
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 49, Sioux Falls Jefferson 6
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41, Aberdeen Central 14
Tea Area 27, West Central 13
Vermillion 34, Dakota Valley 6
Washington 34, Lincoln 24
Yankton 20, Watertown 13
Class 9A First Round
Castlewood 42, Kadoka Area 20
DeSmet 62, Britton-Hecla 12
Gregory 34, Burke 6
Herreid/Selby Area 50, Northwestern 6
Howard 40, Kimball/White Lake 6
Wall 56, North Central Co-Op 6
Warner 54, Philip 0
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0
Class 9AA First Round
Canistota/Freeman 22, Florence/Henry 20
Garretson 28, Hamlin 7
Hanson 70, Elkton-Lake Benton 22
Ipswich 36, Lemmon/McIntosh 0
Lyman 30, Stanley County 0
Parkston 20, Bon Homme 15
Platte-Geddes 35, Chester 12
Timber Lake 14, Leola/Frederick 8
Class 9B First Round
Alcester-Hudson 34, Sully Buttes 0
Avon 64, Estelline/Hendricks 14
Dell Rapids St. Mary 40, Corsica/Stickney 0
Faulkton 52, Colome 0
Gayville-Volin 36, Langford 14
Harding County 26, New Underwood 12
Hitchcock-Tulare 38, Faith 0
Potter County 52, Jones County 6
Class 11B First Round
Beresford 27, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 24
Bridgewater-Emery 48, Hot Springs 6
Elk Point-Jefferson 56, St. Thomas More 28
McCook Central/Montrose 9, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6
Sioux Valley 54, Deuel 20
Wagner 28, Groton Area 21
Winner 60, Clark/Willow Lake 0
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Central City 48, H-L-V, Victor 41
Central Springs 19, West Fork, Sheffield 13
East Union, Afton 33, Melcher-Dallas 30
Iowa City High 63, Davenport, Central 7
Missouri Valley 14, MVAOCOU 6
North Union 48, Manson Northwest Webster 26
Riceville 24, Bishop Garrigan 16
Seymour 28, Twin Cedars, Bussey 14
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 39, Siouxland Christian 14
MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Blaine 14, Osseo 13
Eden Prairie 28, Stillwater 21
Edina 28, Eastview 14
Lakeville North 63, Forest Lake 0
Minnetonka 35, Roseville 18
Rosemount 28, Burnsville 7
Wayzata 20, Farmington 8
White Bear Lake 35, Totino-Grace 14