Thursday night scoreboard – October 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Brookings 21, Pierre 14

Canton 43, Lennox 28

Chamberlain 29, Custer 26

Dell Rapids 43, Tri-Valley 6

Harrisburg 43, Brandon Valley 14

Madison 40, Sioux Falls Christian 12

Mitchell 21, Huron 20, OT

Rapid City Stevens 49, Rapid City Central 0

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 49, Sioux Falls Jefferson 6

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41, Aberdeen Central 14

Tea Area 27, West Central 13

Vermillion 34, Dakota Valley 6

Washington 34, Lincoln 24

Yankton 20, Watertown 13

Class 9A First Round

Castlewood 42, Kadoka Area 20

DeSmet 62, Britton-Hecla 12

Gregory 34, Burke 6

Herreid/Selby Area 50, Northwestern 6

Howard 40, Kimball/White Lake 6

Wall 56, North Central Co-Op 6

Warner 54, Philip 0

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0

Class 9AA First Round

Canistota/Freeman 22, Florence/Henry 20

Garretson 28, Hamlin 7

Hanson 70, Elkton-Lake Benton 22

Ipswich 36, Lemmon/McIntosh 0

Lyman 30, Stanley County 0

Parkston 20, Bon Homme 15

Platte-Geddes 35, Chester 12

Timber Lake 14, Leola/Frederick 8

Class 9B First Round

Alcester-Hudson 34, Sully Buttes 0

Avon 64, Estelline/Hendricks 14

Dell Rapids St. Mary 40, Corsica/Stickney 0

Faulkton 52, Colome 0

Gayville-Volin 36, Langford 14

Harding County 26, New Underwood 12

Hitchcock-Tulare 38, Faith 0

Potter County 52, Jones County 6

Class 11B First Round

Beresford 27, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 24

Bridgewater-Emery 48, Hot Springs 6

Elk Point-Jefferson 56, St. Thomas More 28

McCook Central/Montrose 9, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6

Sioux Valley 54, Deuel 20

Wagner 28, Groton Area 21

Winner 60, Clark/Willow Lake 0

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Central City 48, H-L-V, Victor 41

Central Springs 19, West Fork, Sheffield 13

East Union, Afton 33, Melcher-Dallas 30

Iowa City High 63, Davenport, Central 7

Missouri Valley 14, MVAOCOU 6

North Union 48, Manson Northwest Webster 26

Riceville 24, Bishop Garrigan 16

Seymour 28, Twin Cedars, Bussey 14

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 39, Siouxland Christian 14

MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Blaine 14, Osseo 13

Eden Prairie 28, Stillwater 21

Edina 28, Eastview 14

Lakeville North 63, Forest Lake 0

Minnetonka 35, Roseville 18

Rosemount 28, Burnsville 7

Wayzata 20, Farmington 8

White Bear Lake 35, Totino-Grace 14

