SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday with the first episode of August.

First, the Vikings training camp is in full swing with a pair of area connections continuing to make an impact across the organization.

Next, the Sioux Falls Little League team is looking to make another run to the World Series.

Plus, we break down the top plays of the month of July.

Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:

SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.