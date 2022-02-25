SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday with another full show. We take you to Dakota Wesleyan which is about to become the first South Dakota college to offer women’s wrestling, plus we introduce you to a few local figure skaters who are preparing for the Prairie Polar Blast competition.

We also travel to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls for the NSIC Tournament that began Wednesday this week.

Stories in SportsZone Saturday: