SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer rolls on as baseball and softball continue to make a push towards state tournaments.

We catch up with Walker Duehr, who returned from Calgary to workout in the offseason here in Sioux Falls.

We’ll move to the baseball field where Tabor standout, Riley Rothschadl is continuing a strong summer both at the plate and on the mound.

We talked with the Ringneck softball tournament, who put on a softball camp prior to last weeks three-day tourney.

We also check in with the Sanford Sports Academy, who is having a strong showing in summer basketball.

Those are just a few of the stories you’ll see in this week’s SportsZone Saturday.

