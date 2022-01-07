SportsZone Saturday: USD vs. SDSU in Summit League match-up; Staying safe while ice fishing; Hunter Goodrick returns to USD MBB

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s SportZone Saturday, we’re looking at the match-up of rivals SDSU and USD as they prepare to compete for the first time on the basketball court this season on Saturday.
Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:
- South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks reminds people to be safe on frozen bodies of water
- 34th annual Frosty Frolics will feature an Ice Fishing Frenzy
- SDSU and USD Women set to battle in Summit League showdown
- Hunter Goodrick back playing for USD Men after year off