SportsZone Saturday: USD, SDSU football latest; USD volleyball to NCAA tournament; Meet All Star Player of Year nominees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Keep on top of latest sports news in South Dakota and join us for SportsZone Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CT.

Watch in the video player above at that time or click here to view the show.

Among the stories covered this week:

It was supposed to be State-U in football this afternoon, but the game was canceled after USD had another positive COVID-19 test within the program. Shortly after that announcement, the Coyotes made the decision to end their spring season. Hear from the head coaches.

The USD Volleyball team advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history last weekend.

KELOLAND Media Group and the Sanford Pentagon are once again teaming up to recognize the most talented high school basketball players in South Dakota. This week, we announced the nominees on the girls side. Meet the players who earned the honor.

Every week on SportsZone Saturday, we want to showcase the best sports action from the past week. To be featured on SportsZone spotlight all you have to do use #KELOSports on social media, tag our KELOLAND Sports accounts in a post, or you can send in your picture or video to uShare@keloland.com.