SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A top in-state basketball recruit commits to USD, a former South Dakota high school standout is taking his talents to Aberdeen, and we’ll meet the Sioux Falls Stampede’s brand new head coach.

The Sioux Falls Junior Roller Derby will soon be in the national spotlight and the Innoskate Festival has brought added entertainment to downtown.

Stories featured in SportsZone Saturday:

SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CT on KELO-TV and online.