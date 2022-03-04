SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday is day 1 of the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls.

This week’s SportsZone Saturday features stories we’ve done throughout the 2021- 2022 basketball season on some of the best players competing this weekend.

In the span of three months, the Summit League unveiled a new commissioner, kept the schedule from crumbling in the face of the pandemic and watched teams submit some of the greatest seasons in conference history.

Now, the teams will compete at the conference tournament.

Stay with KELOLAND Sports throughout the weekend as we bring you updates on how the teams from USD and SDSU do in the tournament.