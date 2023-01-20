SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Longtime SDSU football coach, John Stiegelmeier, announced his retirement on Thursday, after 26 years with the Jacks. That one of the stories featured in this week’s SportsZone Saturday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For the first time, a South Dakotan scores a goal during an NHL game.

Walker Duehr grew up in Sioux Falls and is now following his dream by playing in the NHL. We speak with Duehr’s parents.

Then, it’s been nearly two weeks since the SDSU football team claimed the FCS title in Frisco, Texas. Carter Schmidt, who joined the Jackrabbits in Frisco, has a full recap of the historic trip.

After that, SDSU and USD USD renewed their rivalries on the basketball court a week ago, and SDSU walked away with two victories.

Later, professional racquetball is making its long-awaited return to Sioux Falls.

Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:

Watch SportsZone Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CT on KELO-TV.