SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday is back with another full show this week.

We start our show by introducing you to a sixth-year senior from SDSU.

Forward Matt Dentlinger made the move from a starter to a bench player this year. While that transition can be difficult for some players, Dentlinger has used it to lift his game to the next level.

Moving to Vermillion, the USD women’s basketball team reached the Sweet 16 last season, but as they entered this year, the Coyotes returned just one of their top six scorers.

We introduce you to Grace Larkins who has taken on a big role for the Coyotes this year.

USD and SDSU met last weekend; SDSU walked away victorious. We have a look back at the action.

Looking ahead to this weekend, the Sioux Falls Stampede will hit the ice this weekend to raise awareness about an important topic.

It was a busy weekend for sportsbooks during Super Bowl 57. We take you to Deadwood later in our show to see how the big game impacted the casinos in town.

Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:

Watch SportsZone Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CT on KELO-TV.