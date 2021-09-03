SportsZone Saturday: Sioux Falls Little League returns home; SDSU names new starting QB; USD’s passing attack

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s SportsZone Saturday we welcome the Sioux Falls Little League team back to Sioux Falls, recap the 25-hour-long Dakota Bowl, meet South Dakota State’s new quarterback and show you the top plays from August.
- Sioux Falls Little League honored with celebration at Sanford Pentagon
- O’Gorman outlasts Roosevelt in the 25 hour long Dakota Bowl
- ‘I don’t take it lightly’: Chris Oladokun named SDSU starting QB just months after arriving in Brookings
- Dynamic pass catching group to lead USD’s air attack
- Eye on KELOLAND: Going the distance
- KELOLAND.com Top 10 Plays of August
- New chairlift complete at Great Bear
SportsZone Saturday starts at 9:30 a.m. and can be seen on KELO-TV and KELOLAND.com at that time.
