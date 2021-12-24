SportsZone Saturday: SDSU’s memorable season; Kalen Garry receives national attention; Pine Ridge Reservation’s newest dance team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s SportsZone Saturday we’re looking back on SDSU’s FCS playoff run, the Pine Ridge Reservation’s newest dance team, high school basketball highlights and the top plays of the week.
Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:
- Despite bitter end, 2021 was a year to remember for South Dakota State football
- Kalen Garry’s busy week leads to national attention
- Bigger than basketball: Local basketball classic to pass monumental milestone
- More than a dance team
- Sioux Falls creating outdoor ice rinks
- KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week