SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We began this week’s SportZone Saturday with a preview of the SDSU versus Montana State FSC Semifinal game.

The SDSU football team reached the National Championship in the Spring of 2021 following a semifinal win over Delaware. Last year, the Jacks fell in the semis to Montana State — who they meet again as the FCS Semifinals return to Brookings.

Next, we introduce you to USF’s new football coach Jim Glogowski. Glogowski is the Couger’s 22 head coach.

And later, the heavy weather forced many cancellations this week, but not the Lakota Nation Invitational. Thousands of students from all over the state are participating in different activities this week. We have the highlights.

Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:

Watch SportsZone Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CT on KELO-TV.