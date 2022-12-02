SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this week. We start our show with the Jackrabbits.

The South Dakota State football team is the top seed in the FCS Playoffs. After earning a first-round bye, the Jacks return to action on Saturday, when they meet a familiar foe, Delaware.

We then take a look a the Roosevelt boys who are hoping for a three-peat after winning back-to-back Class AA State Basketball Championships. Another winning season will not come easy as the Rough Riders will have an almost brand-new roster this season.

Later, the US Men’s National Soccer Team advanced to the Round of 16, thanks to a key victory on Tuesday. KELOLAND News Anchor Dan Santella, a soccer fanatic, joins the show to talk more about their play.

Those are the topics in this week’s SportsZone Saturday hosted by KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter.

Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:

Watch SportsZone Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CT on KELO-TV.