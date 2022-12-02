SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this week. We start our show with the Jackrabbits.
The South Dakota State football team is the top seed in the FCS Playoffs. After earning a first-round bye, the Jacks return to action on Saturday, when they meet a familiar foe, Delaware.
We then take a look a the Roosevelt boys who are hoping for a three-peat after winning back-to-back Class AA State Basketball Championships. Another winning season will not come easy as the Rough Riders will have an almost brand-new roster this season.
Later, the US Men’s National Soccer Team advanced to the Round of 16, thanks to a key victory on Tuesday. KELOLAND News Anchor Dan Santella, a soccer fanatic, joins the show to talk more about their play.
Those are the topics in this week’s SportsZone Saturday hosted by KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter.
Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:
- Roosevelt boys look to reload in 2022
- Record attendance at SDSU football games with hopes it’ll carry to playoffs
- USA soccer fans glued to televisions at local bar
- The first annual Sioux Falls Boxing Classic
- Hundreds of kids participate in Midwest Supercross
