SportsZone Saturday: SDSU, USD football home openers; Sports betting starts in South Dakota; Washington alum’s NFL career

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Football dominates the fall sports headlines this week.

SDSU and USD football return for their home openers on Saturday.

Plus, it’s day 2 of the Presidents Bowl; we preview the action at Howard Wood Field.

The start of a new NFL season also marks the start of Sioux Falls Washington alum Matt Farniok’s NFL career.

Sports Wagering has officially started in South Dakota; we take you to opening day at the sports book.

Those are just some of the stories we’re featuring on this week’s SportsZone Saturday.

