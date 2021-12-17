SportsZone Saturday: SDSU prepares for FCS Semifinals, Harrisburg hosts signing day, Rodeo Extravaganza at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

SportsZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns with a preview of SDSU in the FCS Semifinals against Montana State.

KELOLAND Media Group is chartering a bus in the event that SDSU wins Saturday’s game and advances to the championship in Frisco, Texas.

Plus we recap Harrisburg High School’s signing day event where four students signed to Division I schools.

Then we look ahead to this weekend’s Rodeo Extravaganza at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

STORIES ON SPORTSZONE SATURDAY

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 