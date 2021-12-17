SportsZone Saturday: SDSU prepares for FCS Semifinals, Harrisburg hosts signing day, Rodeo Extravaganza at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns with a preview of SDSU in the FCS Semifinals against Montana State.
KELOLAND Media Group is chartering a bus in the event that SDSU wins Saturday’s game and advances to the championship in Frisco, Texas.
Plus we recap Harrisburg High School’s signing day event where four students signed to Division I schools.
Then we look ahead to this weekend’s Rodeo Extravaganza at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.
STORIES ON SPORTSZONE SATURDAY
- Win and in: SDSU and Montana State meet for a spot in FCS Championship
- Meet the opponent: #8 Montana State Bobcats
- Jackrabbit fans invited to hop on the bus for VIP FANFare to Frisco
- Man rights his wrong 20 years after stealing two baseball bats
- Four Harrisburg Tigers sign with Division 1 Football programs3
- KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – Dec. 9-15