SportsZone Saturday: SDSU plays in semifinals; Northwestern to play for NAIA title; Racing returns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The FCS National Championship will be set by day’s end, a local team plays for a national title and racing season is upon us.

Join us for SportsZone Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV and KELOLAND.com for these stories and more from the sports world:

South Dakota State is win away from its first trip to Frisco for the FCS national title.

Northwestern plays in its big game on on Monday. Get a look at the challenges the Red Raiders are having to overcome heading into the game.

Huset’s Speedway is scheduled to open its first full season of racing since 2016 on Sunday.

Every week on SportsZone Saturday, we want to showcase the best sports action from the past week. To be featured on SportsZone spotlight all you have to do use #KELOSports on social media, tag our KELOLAND Sports accounts in a post, or you can send in your picture or video to uShare@keloland.com.