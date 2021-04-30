SportsZone Saturday: SDSU in football playoffs; S.D. high school pitching sensations; I-90 Speedway season preview

SportsZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s SportsZone Saturday is full of action from the football field to the race track.

  • SDSU football will play in the quarterfinals on Sunday; we preview the matchup.
  • Meet two of the best young pitchers in South Dakota baseball.
  • I-90 Speedway is set to host its season opener a week from Saturday; we look at what fans can expect this year.

SportsZone Saturday will air at 9:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on KELO-TV.

Every week on SportsZone Saturday, we want to showcase the best sports action from the past week. To be featured on SportsZone spotlight all you have to do use #KELOSports on social media, tag our KELOLAND Sports accounts in a post, or you can send in your picture or video to uShare@keloland.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 