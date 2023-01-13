SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team has claimed their first-ever FCS Title, following a dominant win over NDSU last weekend in Frisco, Texas.

The celebration from Sunday’s title game continued into South Dakota on Tuesday. Carter Schmidt was at the celebration in Brookings and brought us the reaction from the team.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Later in this week’s SportsZone Saturday, we have the story of three former SDSU football players who were reunited on the trip down to Frisco.

We will also hear fan reactions to the big win.

And finally, we have a preview of the USD versus SDUS rival basketball game.

The women’s teams will meet Saturday for the first time this season in Brookings.

The men’s team will meet Saturday in Vermillion.

Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:

SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.