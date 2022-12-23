SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team saw last year’s season come to a close with a 31-17 loss to Montana State in Bozeman, Montana. Fast forward one year, and this time around, it was a complete 180.

We start this week’s SportsZone Saturday with a look back on SDSU’s dominating win over Montana State, which secured their spot in the FCS National Championship.

SDSU and NDSU will meet for the National Championship on Sunday, January 8th. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. in Frisco, Texas.

After previewing the championship game, we switch gears a bit.

The De Smet boys basketball team has won back-to-back class ‘B’ state championships. And this year, the Bulldogs are off to a 2-0 start, despite only returning two starters.

Later, the South Dakota pheasant hunting season opened nearly two months ago, and hunters are still seeing birds. We catch up with a few local outdoorsmen who are flushing out pheasants.

