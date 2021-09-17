SportsZone Saturday: Sanford International begins; the Taniah brothers lead Washington; SDSU prepares for updates to Frost Arena

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International is underway and KELOLAND Sports Director Sean Bower updates the preparation that was done ahead of the tournaments first day on Friday, September 17.

We also check in with Blessing and Elijah Taniah who are pacing the backfield for the Washington Warriors.

Plus, South Dakota State is getting a new look to coming to their basketball arena.

You can also see this week’s KELOLAND Sports Pick’em and the KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week.

KELOLAND SportsZone Saturday airs on Saturday, September 18 at 9:30 a.m.

