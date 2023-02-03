SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A senior at Rutland High School is eager to get back on the court after medical complications sidelined him these past couple of weeks.

We start our show this week with a look at Kadyn Gehrels’ recovery ahead and the fundraising effort the opposing team made in his honor.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Following that, we have a preview of the ever-popular Wiener Dogs Races set to take place Saturday evening at the PREMIER Center. We hear from organizers about how the promotion benefits a local nonprofit.

Wednesday was National Signing Day, and recruits sealed their commitment to colleges all over the nation. We have a look at some of the KELOLAND athletes who made their final decisions.

The Minnesota Twins Caravan made a stop in Brookings last week. Two current players made the trip, including former SDSU standout Caleb Thielber, who has turned into one of the top left-handed relievers in the MLB.

And finally, a Sioux Falls family is set to head “down under” for the biggest barefoot water skiing competition. We introduce you to the youngest member of the Bruns family, who landed a spot on Team USA.

Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:

Watch SportsZone Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CT on KELO-TV.