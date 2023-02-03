SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A senior at Rutland High School is eager to get back on the court after medical complications sidelined him these past couple of weeks.
We start our show this week with a look at Kadyn Gehrels’ recovery ahead and the fundraising effort the opposing team made in his honor.
Following that, we have a preview of the ever-popular Wiener Dogs Races set to take place Saturday evening at the PREMIER Center. We hear from organizers about how the promotion benefits a local nonprofit.
Wednesday was National Signing Day, and recruits sealed their commitment to colleges all over the nation. We have a look at some of the KELOLAND athletes who made their final decisions.
The Minnesota Twins Caravan made a stop in Brookings last week. Two current players made the trip, including former SDSU standout Caleb Thielber, who has turned into one of the top left-handed relievers in the MLB.
And finally, a Sioux Falls family is set to head “down under” for the biggest barefoot water skiing competition. We introduce you to the youngest member of the Bruns family, who landed a spot on Team USA.
Watch SportsZone Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CT on KELO-TV.