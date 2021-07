SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s SportsZone Saturday, a local basketball coach is up for a national award, two local golfers will get to compete at Pebble Beach and a popular driver returns to the racetrack after recovering from injury.

Watch on KELO-TV and KELOLAND.com at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Stories featured this week:

Do you want to be featured on SportsZone Saturday? Here’s how you can make that happen.

How to be part of SportsZone Saturday