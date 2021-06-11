SportsZone Saturday: O’Gorman wins fourth straight state title, Jansa claims individual crown, two west river athletes go division one

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — State golf came to a close last Tuesday, putting an end to the 2020-21 high school sports season.
On SportsZone Saturday:
- KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – June 3-9
- Four-peat: O’Gorman girls golf claims class ‘AA’ state title
- Brody Boltjes takes ‘B’ Boys title, Chester outlasts Platte-Geddes for team championship
- Jansa claims ‘AA’ girls golf individual state title with -8 performance
