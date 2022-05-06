SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday as we take a look at the local college athletes that are headed to the NFL.
We also check in with Tori Kniesche who is coming off a no-hitter that saw her strike out 20 opposing hitters.
Then we preview race weekend as I-90 Speedway and Husets open this weekend.
Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:
- I-90 Speedway eager for another racing season
- SDSU’s Tori Kniesche setting records, and breaking them
- Seven local college athletes prep for NFL opportunity
- Eye on KELOLAND: A field for the future
- KELOLAND.com Top Plays of the Week – April 27 – May 4
SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday at 9:30 a.m.