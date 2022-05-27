SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday as we talk with Harrisburg standout, Tyman Long. Then we chat with MMA fighter and Webster native, Logan Storley.
Then we break down the the 2022 Class ‘A’ and Class ‘B’ state baseball tournaments which return to Sioux Falls this weekend.
Plus, we check in with the Madison tennis team who was in the right spot at the right time in avoiding the deadly storm from May 12.
Stories featured in SportsZone Saturday:
- ‘Just do damage’: Long establishes himself as a top hitter
- Canaries royalty throws out first pitch
- Logan Storley reflects on his title-winning fight
- Breaking down the Class ‘A’ State Tournament
- Class ‘B’ Baseball State Tournament preview
- KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – May 19-25
- ‘It was very scary’: Madison tennis team finds unlikely shelter during storm
SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.