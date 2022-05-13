SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this week with another full show. We take a look at a Brandon Valley track athlete who made the move from San Diego to South Dakota.

Then we talk to NSIC Pitcher of the Year, Tanner Brown who helped lead the Augustana baseball team to the top-seed in the playoffs.

Finally, we take an in-depth look at the upcoming season for the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Stories featured in SportsZone Saturday:

SportsZone Saturday airs this week on KELO-TV at 9:30 a.m.