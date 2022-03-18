SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — March Madness is in full swing with the high school and college basketball seasons reaching their most pivotal stretches of the year.

On Thursday, the South Dakota State Men saw their season come to an end falling to Providence 66-57 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Despite the bittersweet ending, they still had a record-breaking season.

In high school basketball, the girls’ high school tournaments took place last weekend with the O’Gorman Knights, Viborg-Hurley and St. Thomas More all coming out victorious.

The boys’ high school tournaments are in full swing this weekend.

Watch for those stories and more in this week’s SportsZone Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV and online.