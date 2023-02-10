SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend is Super Bowl Sunday, and people in KELOLAND may recognize a few players.

Jack Cochrane played five seasons for USD as a linebacker, before being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former Yote won’t be the only familiar name in the big game this weekend.

Former SDSU standout Dallas Goedert is now a tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Back home, USD and SDSU are renewing their rivalry.

The last time the teams met, SDSU walked away victorious.

The SDSU and USD women will play in Vermillion Saturday at 1 p.m. The men’s teams will play at 6 p.m. in Brookings.

We’re a month away from college basketball fans making their way to the PREMIER Center for The Summit League Basketball tournament. This year the tournament will look a little bit different.

