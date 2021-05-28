SportsZone Saturday: Lincoln track program thrives; Rugby coming to Sioux Falls; SDSU senior named Women’s Golfer of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — State track began Friday with Spearfish, Sturgis and Rapid City serving as host sites.
Join us for SportsZone Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV and KELOLAND.com. Watch in the video player above at that time.
On SportsZone Saturday:
- The track program at Lincoln High School has become one of the best in the state.
- South Dakota State senior Teresa Toscano named The Summit League Women’s Golfer of the Year.
- Brianna Kusler is making history as the first woman to be the head coach at a boys AA program in the state.
- Fitz Stadium in Rapid City has been renovated, but its legacy remains.
- Dakota Unity Rugby is determined to bring the sport to the forefront of Sioux Falls.
- From the baseball and softball diamond to the soccer field, here is a look at this week’s top five plays.
Every week on SportsZone Saturday, we want to showcase the best sports action from the past week. To be featured on SportsZone spotlight all you have to do use #KELOSports on social media, tag our KELOLAND Sports accounts in a post, or you can send in your picture or video to uShare@keloland.com.