SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday with another full show. First we show you how the De Smet little league found a way to help Castlewood, following the May 12 storms.
Then we take a look at the Alex Kummer Memorial Tournament, which goes well beyond the game of baseball.
Plus we take a look at the class ‘AA’ and class ‘A’ girls state golf tournaments. They were played on June 6-7.
Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:
- De Smet little league raises $2,400 for Castlewood tornado relief
- ‘Bigger than baseball’: Inaugural tournament raises awareness for suicide prevention
- Girls Flag Football coming to Sioux Falls
- Strong Day 2 leads Harrisburg to individual and team title
- Clutch play earns Canton’s Olivia Sorlie Class ‘A’ Crown
- 2022 KELO Cup Winners announced
- KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – June 1-8
SportsZone Saturday airs at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.