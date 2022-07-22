SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday with another full show featuring some baseball. First we speak with the Milbank Legion Baseball Program who is set to build a brand new baseball complex.

Then we chat with Parker Puetz who has been nearly unbelievable this summer as he prepares to play for NDSU.

Plus we introduce you to Maliah Atkins who was invited to the national soccer team camp for her country.

Stories featured in SportsZone Saturday:

SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.