SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday with another full show. First we take a look at the new athletic complex which is being built at Dakota State University.

Then we take a look at the positive impact left behind from the High Bank Nationals at Husets Speedway.

Plus, we tell you about a Dakota Alliance soccer team that is headed to the President’s Cup.

Stories featured in SportsZone Saturday:

SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV. This week’s show will be hosted by Sean Bower and Grant Sweeter.