SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday with another full show. First we take a look at the new athletic complex which is being built at Dakota State University.
Then we take a look at the positive impact left behind from the High Bank Nationals at Husets Speedway.
Plus, we tell you about a Dakota Alliance soccer team that is headed to the President’s Cup.
Stories featured in SportsZone Saturday:
- Construction begins on phase one of DSU Sports Complex
- High Bank Nationals impress in their debut
- Dakota Alliance U15 girls headed to North Carolina
- KELOLAND.com Top Plays of June
SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV. This week’s show will be hosted by Sean Bower and Grant Sweeter.