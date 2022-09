SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A couple of girls soccer players are making a name for themselves on the football field, a former walk-on is now a star for the Augustana Vikings and the USD volleyball team is off to a red hot start.

Those are just a few of the stories making sports headlines in the area this week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On this week’s SportsZone Saturday

SportsZone Saturday airs at 9:30 a.m. CT on Saturday morning. It can be seen on KELO-TV. Watch in the video player above at that time.