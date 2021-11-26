SportsZone Saturday: FCS football playoffs; Top high school football plays; Chase Mason’s future

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The FCS Playoffs kick off Saturday, a special group of seniors play their final game at Augustana and a new partnership hopes to help grow the sport of LaCrosse in the area.

Here’s more on the stories featured on this week’s SportsZone Saturday:

Both SDSU and USD are set to host FCS playoff games; we catch up with the teams ahead of the games.

Viborg-Hurley alum Chase Mason has announced he will enter the transfer portal as he looks to pursue a college football career.

The High School Football season wrapped up two weeks ago with 7 teams taking home state titles. We recap the top plays of the season.

Watch the SportsZone Saturday show at 9:30 a.m. on KELOLAND.com and KELO-TV.