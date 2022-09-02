SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Football season is in full swing as both USD and SDSU open their seasons Saturday.
The Dakota Bowl also returns Saturday, and for the third straight season, O’Gorman will host Roosevelt. We have a preview of the match-up and a look back on last year’s competition to start the show.
Later, we introduce you to a pair of former volleyball standouts who are now playing for one of the best college programs in the country.
Stories on SportsZone Saturday:
- OG, Roosevelt ready as forecast looks clear for 44th Dakota Bowl
- Talent and experience gives USD’s offense confidence
- Jackrabbit defense boasts experience and depth
- KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of August
- Washington grads paving path with Louisville
SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.