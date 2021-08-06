SportsZone Saturday: Class B baseball champions; Minnesota Vikings defense; Olympic medalist returns to USD

SportsZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 36-year state championship drought was snapped in the Class B baseball tournament this week.

It’s one of stories featured on this week’s SportsZone Saturday.

We’re also highlighting the Minnesota Vikings defense as it looks to bounce back from a down year.

Plus, Olympic Silver Medalist Chris Nilsen returns to South Dakota.

Watch on KELO-TV and KELOLAND.com at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Do you want to be featured on SportsZone Saturday? Here’s how you can make that happen.

How to be part of SportsZone Saturday

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 